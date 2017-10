By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average leapt to a three-week high after China's GDP figures reassured with no nasty surprises, prompting investors to buy back heavily battered shares that a softer yen made even more attractive. The Nikkei gained 2 percent to 8,982.86, while the broader Topix advanced 1.7 percent to 752.30.