TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped at Wednesday's open after poor U.S. earnings increased uneasiness about the outlook for local companies, and looked set to break its seven-day winning streak despite hopes for a policy easing by the Bank of Japan. The Nikkei lost 1 percent to 8,923.37, while the broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 742.48.