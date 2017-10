TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average eased slightly at Friday's open after disappointing results from Apple Inc compounded pessimism about forecast profit falls from the likes of Canon Inc, though expectations of central bank monetary easing limited the fall. The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 9,043.79, while the broader Topix also lost 0.1 percent to 750.55.