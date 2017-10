TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trade on Tuesday as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the U.S. election outcome, but a weak yen is likely to limit losses by offering support to stocks of exporters. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,979.83, while the broader Topix was 0.5 percent lower at 744.15.