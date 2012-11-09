FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei drops to 4-week closing low on U.S. fiscal worries
November 9, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei drops to 4-week closing low on U.S. fiscal worries

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell to a four-week
closing low on Friday, led by exporter shares, as a looming U.S.
fiscal crisis threatened to tip the world's largest economy into
recession and as uncertainty over a Greek bailout rekindled
worries about the euro zone.
    The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent lower at 8,757.60,
falling for the fifth straight session. It was down 3.2 percent
this week, its worst weekly performance in four weeks. The
benchmark is still up 3.6 percent this year.
    The broader Topix lost 0.6 percent to 730.74.

