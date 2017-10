TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average slipped to a four-week low in early trade on Monday on the back of weak Japanese GDP data and on concerns over U.S. fiscal woes that threaten to push the world's largest economy into recession. The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,714.55, while the broader Topix index eased 0.5 percent to 727.35.