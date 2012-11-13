FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls for 7th straight day, closes at 4-week low
November 13, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei falls for 7th straight day, closes at 4-week low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell for a
seventh straight session on Tuesday, taking the index to a new
four-week closing low, on fears that the U.S. fiscal problem may
tip the world's largest economy into recession.
    Adding to the concern, the euro zone and the International
Monetary Fund were at odds over a longer-term plan to reduce
Greece's debt, preventing disbursement of immediate aid to
Athens.
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 8,661.05 and
was down 4.3 percent during its longest daily losing streak
since April.  
    The broader Topix index was flat at 722.56.

