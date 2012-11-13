Nikkei falls for 7th straight day, closes at 4-week low

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, taking the index to a new four-week closing low, on fears that the U.S. fiscal problem may tip the world's largest economy into recession. Adding to the concern, the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund were at odds over a longer-term plan to reduce Greece's debt, preventing disbursement of immediate aid to Athens. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 8,661.05 and was down 4.3 percent during its longest daily losing streak since April. The broader Topix index was flat at 722.56.