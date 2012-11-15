FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei extends gains as Japan's Abe backs sub-zero rates
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei extends gains as Japan's Abe backs sub-zero rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average extended gains on Thursday afternoon after Japan’s main opposition leader, Shinzo Abe, who is expected to win next month’s election, said he wants the Bank of Japan to adopt interest rates of zero or below zero to enhance lending.

His comments pushed the yen to a 6-1/2-month low against the dollar at 80.83, a boost for Japanese exporters who gain when returning overseas earnings to Japan and lifting their future competitiveness.

The Nikkei rallied 1.8 percent to 8,817.88, hitting a one-week high, on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain in a month.

“The stock market cheers Abe’s comment indicating further easing, and is inviting buying,” said Chisato Haganuma, chief strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities.

“The stock market is not a fan of uncertainty, and by this comment, investors finally get the feeling that there is more clarity in this country’s political climate.”

Among the exporters rallying were Toyota Motor Corp , Honda Motor Co, Canon Inc and TDK Corp, up between 3.9 and 4.6 percent.

The broader Topix index climbed 2 percent to 736.17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.