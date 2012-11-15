FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei set to rise on expectations of further BOJ easing
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Nikkei set to rise on expectations of further BOJ easing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is
set to extend gains on Friday helped by ongoing expectations of
further easing in monetary policy, but gains may be limited as
investors remain wary of the U.S. fiscal tussle. 
    The leader of Japan's main opposition party, seen as likely
to become premier after a general election next month, called on
the central bank to push interest rates to zero or below zero to
spur lending, prompting the yen to slide to a six-month low. 
    The remark was the latest in a string of calls by Shinzo 
Abe, a former prime minister and head of the Liberal Democratic 
Party (LDP), pushing the central bank to go to extraordinary 
lengths to revive growth in an economy slipping into its fourth 
recession since 2000. 
    "Expectations on how the new (ruling) party will tackle
deflation are offsetting persistent concerns on the U.S.'s
fiscal cliff for now," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at
SMBC Nikko Securities. "Rallies may continue for a little while,
probably today, but in the back of the head fears remain for the
health of the global economy."
    Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,800 to 8,950 on Friday, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,875, up 0.6 percent from the Osaka 
close of 8,820.
    The Nikkei gained 1.9 percent to 8,829.72, hitting a
one-week high on Thursday. It was the biggest percentage gain in
a month. The broader Topix index climbed 2.1 percent to
737.51.
    The euro zone relapsed into its second recession since 2009
in the third quarter as its debt problems took their toll,
highlighting the region's fragility. 
    Investors will be watching Friday's meeting at the White
House between President Barack Obama and Republican and
Democratic leaders of Congress over deficit reduction for a sign
the two sides are moving closer.
   On Thursday, trading volume on the Topix hit a two-month
high, with 2.2 billion shares changing hands.  
    
> Wall St ends flat as wary investors stay defensive 
> Yen slides on expectations of more easing; euro up 2nd day
 
> Prices edge up on "fiscal cliff," Israel worries        
> Gold falls to 1-week low on global recession fears     
> Oil falls as economic fears outweigh Mideast violence   
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    --Toyota Motor Corp 
    Toyota is recalling 11,153 Scion iQ hatchbacks because the
front passenger air bags might not deploy in a crash.
 
    
    --PGM Holdings KK, Accordia Golf Co 
    Japan's No.2 golf course operator PGM Holdings said it will
launch a tender offer to win control of bigger rival Accordia
Golf, in a deal worth up to 42.4 billion yen ($529 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.