TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average closed at a new 4-1/2-year high on Monday as investors bought financials and exporters after the yen weakened on signs of recovery in the U.S. economy, while hopes for monetary easing aided risk appetites. The Nikkei closed up 0.5 percent to 12,349.05, a level not seen since just before the collapse of Lehman Brothers roiled global markets in September 2008. The Topix surged 1.9 percent to 1,039.98.