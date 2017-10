TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday following two straight days of losses, led by some exporters and other consumer stocks. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 12,322.11 after hitting a 54-month intraday high of 12,461 on Tuesday. The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 1,036.18.