TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average closed at a fresh 4-1/2-year high on Friday on growing expectations the central bank will ease monetary policy aggressively under its new leadership. The Nikkei advanced 1.5 percent to 12,560.95, the highest level since early September 2008. For the week, the index gained 2.3 percent, logging the fourth straight weekly gain. The broader TOPIX gained 1.3 percent to 1051.65 in moderate trade.