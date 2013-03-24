Nikkei set to rebound, but caution on Cyprus to cap

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average is expected to rebound on Monday after a sharp fall at the end of last week, although caution about whether or not Cyprus can meet a deadline to secure a bailout is expected to temper gains. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 12,350 and 12,550, strategists said, after dropping 2.4 percent to 12,338.53 on Friday. The broader Topix index lost 1.9 percent to 1,038.57 in the previous session. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,410 on Friday, up 0.7 percent from the Osaka close of 12,320. "Investors are expected to buy back shares that were oversold in the previous session," said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at Tachibana Securities. "Cyprus, which I see as a temporary problem for global markets, is still an issue. Thus, the Tokyo market will likely remain nervous," he said. Cyprus President Nicos Anatasiades, facing a Monday deadline to avert a collapse of the island's banking system, held talks with international lenders over a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout after a first attempt failed last week. The benchmark Nikkei has rallied more than 42 percent since mid-November, when Shinzo Abe unveiled his plans for expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to revive the world's third-largest economy that swept him to power late last year. Boosted by yen weakness and improving sentiment, more than half of Japanese companies expect a profit rise in the business year starting April, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, but investors looking to gain from the fattened coffers may be dismayed as firms keep the cash-in-house. > Wall St rises on hopes for Cyprus deal, but dips for week > Euro rises broadly on hopes of Cyprus deal > Treasuries near flat as investors on edge over Cyprus > Gold down as Cyprus fears ease, notches weekly gain > Oil up, Brent premium to US crude at narrowest since July STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Sharp said it will receive the second half of an agreed $120 million investment from Qualcomm Inc by June 28, which will make the U.S. chipmaker its biggest shareholder. --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota will ramp up production in Japan by about 10 percent in April-September as recent yen falls boost exports, the Nikkei newspaper reported. --JAPAN AIRLINES CO Japan Airlines may buy about 20 A350 jets from Airbus for around 400 billion yen ($4.2 billion), the Nikkei newspaper said, a move that would reduce its reliance on Boeing Co. Ÿ