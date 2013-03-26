FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei falls on Cyprus deal worries
March 26, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Nikkei falls on Cyprus deal worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell in
early trade on Tuesday after a senior euro zone official said
the Cyprus rescue could be a new template to deal with other
banking problems in the region.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 12,468.06, while
the broader Topix index eased 0.5 percent to 1,042.18.
    The Cyprus deal is forcing depositors and bank bondholders
to bear losses, and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem,
who heads the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said the
Cyprus bailout represented a new model for resolving banking
crises in the currency bloc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
