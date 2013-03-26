FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ chief's remarks, retail buyers trim Nikkei's fall on Cyprus concern
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ chief's remarks, retail buyers trim Nikkei's fall on Cyprus concern

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Kuroda's signal on bold easing limits decline
    * Retail investors, seeking dividends, support market
    * Softbank rises after announcing Gungho tender offer

    By Tomo Uetake
    TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average edged lower
on Tuesday on renewed concerns on debt woes in the euro zone,
though the decline was capped by hopes the Bank of Japan will
boldly ease monetary policy.
    The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent to
12,471.62, falling below its five-day moving average of
12,492.11.
    The Cyprus bailout deal is forcing large uninsured
depositors and bondholders to bear heavy losses, and Dutch
Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of
euro zone finance ministers, said the Cyprus bailout represented
a new model for resolving banking crises in the currency bloc.
 
    While the Tokyo market opened weak, stocks came off lows
after the Bank of Japan's new Governor, Haruhiko Kuroda,
signalled bold easing.
    He said that the central bank will seek to push down yields
across the curve by purchasing longer-dated government bonds,
underscoring the BOJ's resolve to expand its balance sheet more
aggressively to beat deflation. 
    Also supporting the market were retail investors, as Tuesday
was the last day to acquire stocks and qualify for the
next-declared dividends. From Wednesday, shares will trade
ex-dividend.
    Domestic retail investors were active trying to buy shares 
that carry dividends, said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at
Shinkin Asset Management.
    "Meanwhile, not many institutional investors were
participating in today's trade, with the end of the fiscal year
approaching, and foreign investors were nervously watching how
the Cyprus situation unfolds," he said.
    Currency-sensitive exporters led declines. Mazda Motor Corp
 shed 4.4 percent. Sony Corp fell 2.7 percent
and Nikon Corp dropped 1.9 percent as the yen was
quoted at 94.18 to the dollar, hovering near a more than
one-week high of 93.45.    
    Defensive plays, however, bucked the trend. The electric and
gas sub-index gained 1.8 percent as the best sectoral
performer. The foods and the pharmaceutical
sub-indices rose 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.    
    Index heavyweight Softbank Corp climbed 2.5 percent
and was the most traded stock on the main board by turnover
after its mobile unit said it will launch a tender offer to make
game developer Gungho Online Entertainment Inc a
consolidated subsidiary. Gungho sank 4.6 percent.
     The broader Topix index dropped 0.3 percent to
1,044.42 with 2.99 billion shares changing hands.
    
    INVESTORS BULLISH ON JAPAN
    Investors are growing increasingly confident about Japanese
stocks "backed by hopes for the BOJ's aggressive easing and
public spending," said Kyoya Okazawa, Tokyo-based head of global
equities at BNP Paribas.
    Okazawa, who visited clients in Hong Kong recently, said 
investors show rising interest in Japanese equities, and are
less optimistic about other markets, which face risks including
inflationary pressure.
    "Still, long-only investors are underweight on Japan, but
the Japanese market will likely stay strong until the upper
house election in the summer," he said.
    "After that, investors will likely seriously question how
(Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe is going to boost the country's
growth through his growth strategy."
    The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 44 percent since
mid-November, when Abe unveiled proposals, during his election
bid, for expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to revive the
economy.
    "At the end of May 2012, over 20 percent of Japanese stocks
qualified as Deep Value. That number has since dropped to just 5
percent, making Japan the second-most expensive region on this
basis behind the U.S.," Societe Generale wrote in a note.
    "Japan is now going to have to demonstrate improving
fundamentals to warrant further upside," it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.