Nikkei sheds 1.3 pct as profit-taking hits exporters
March 28, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei sheds 1.3 pct as profit-taking hits exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a one-week closing low on Thursday as concerns about
Italy's funding costs and the rescue deal for Cyprus prompted
investors to take profits on exporters.
    The Nikkei closed 1.3 percent lower at 12,335.96,
moving away from a 4-1/2-year high of 12,650.26 struck last
Thursday.
    Exporters with high exposure to the common currency bloc
underperformed after political uncertainty in Italy drove its
borrowing costs to five-month highs. 
    The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent to
1,036.78 in relatively thin trade.

