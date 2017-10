TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday on renewed investor risk appetite after the U.S. S&P 500 hit a record high and worries about the bailout for Cyprus receded. The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 12,398.47 just after the open, while the Topix was 0.2 percent higher at 1,038.42.