TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Monday, although losses were likely to be limited ahead of this week's Bank of Japan meeting, which is expected to unveil bold monetary easing steps to revive the economy. The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 12,380.53, while the broader Topix index eased 0.3 percent to 1,031.77.