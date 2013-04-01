Nikkei set to fall, seen testing 12,000-mark after weak U.S. ISM

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei is expected to open lower and test the 12,000-mark on Tuesday, extending the previous session's sharp drop to a three-week low, with currency-sensitive exporters likely to suffer as the yen firmed after weak U.S. factory data. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 12,000 and 12,150, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,060 on Monday, down 1 percent from the Osaka close of 12,180. "The Nikkei will be sold off to around 12,000," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "The U.S. ISM was one of the catalysts for investors to take profit ... Recently stock markets around the world have been enjoying a strong run, so a correction cannot be avoided." U.S. factory activity grew at the slowest rate in three months in March, Institute for Supply Management (ISM) data showed, suggesting the economy lost some momentum at the end of the first quarter as the effects of tighter fiscal policy kicked in. The soft data weighed on U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 down 0.5 percent on Monday, and the dollar, which bought 93.28 yen on Tuesday after dropping 1 percent in the previous session. The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 12,135.02 on Monday, but was holding above its 25-day moving average at 12,115.61. The broader Topix index sank 3.3 percent to 1,000.57. The benchmark Nikkei rallied 19.3 percent in January-March, its best quarterly performance in nearly four years, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe embarked on expansionary fiscal and monetary policies to revive the world's third-largest economy. > Wall St down after factory data, last week's records > Dollar tumbles vs yen on disappointing U.S. data > Treasuries gain as march manufacturing growth slows > Gold up in holiday trade after weak U.S. factory data > Brent higher in choppy trading, U.S. crude slips STOCKS TO WATCH --AUTOMAKERS Sales in Japan of 660 cc passenger mini-cars jumped to a record high in the last financial year, signalling structural change in a market where family size is shrinking and buyers are shifting to smaller cars. --JGC CORP The consortium of France's Technip and JGC has won the tender to build a liquefied natural gas plant in Russia's Yamal peninsula, the project's operator, Yamal LNG, said on Monday.