Nikkei drops 2.2 pct to below 12,000 for first time in 3 weeks
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei drops 2.2 pct to below 12,000 for first time in 3 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average dropped
2.2 percent to break below the  key 12,000-mark for the first
time in three weeks, with exporters taking a beating after weak
U.S. factory data raised concerns about the recovery of the
world's biggest economy.
    The Nikkei was down 264.98 points at 11,870.04 in
early trade, after losing 2.1 percent on Monday. 
    The broader Topix index dropped 2.4 percent to
976.81, breaking below the 1,000-mark and extending the previous
session's 3.3 percent slide.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
