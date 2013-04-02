Nikkei drops 2.2 pct to below 12,000 for first time in 3 weeks

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average dropped 2.2 percent to break below the key 12,000-mark for the first time in three weeks, with exporters taking a beating after weak U.S. factory data raised concerns about the recovery of the world's biggest economy. The Nikkei was down 264.98 points at 11,870.04 in early trade, after losing 2.1 percent on Monday. The broader Topix index dropped 2.4 percent to 976.81, breaking below the 1,000-mark and extending the previous session's 3.3 percent slide.