FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rebounds 3 pct on BOJ easing hopes; Fast Retailing jumps
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei rebounds 3 pct on BOJ easing hopes; Fast Retailing jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 3
percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day rise in two months, as
investors bought beaten-down shares on expectations that the
central bank will announce more easing steps on Thursday.
    A nearly 14 percent surge in index heavyweight Fast
Retailing Co, after its Uniqlo fashion chain in Japan
posted strong March same-store sales, also contributed to the
Nikkei's rally. 
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 358.77 points to close at
12,362.20 after shedding 3.2 percent in the previous two
sessions.
    The broader Topix climbed 1.9 percent to 1,010.43.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.