Nikkei rebounds 3 pct on BOJ easing hopes; Fast Retailing jumps

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 3 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day rise in two months, as investors bought beaten-down shares on expectations that the central bank will announce more easing steps on Thursday. A nearly 14 percent surge in index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co, after its Uniqlo fashion chain in Japan posted strong March same-store sales, also contributed to the Nikkei's rally. The benchmark Nikkei rose 358.77 points to close at 12,362.20 after shedding 3.2 percent in the previous two sessions. The broader Topix climbed 1.9 percent to 1,010.43.