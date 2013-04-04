FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises on BOJ's bold easing; reflation stocks lead gains
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei rises on BOJ's bold easing; reflation stocks lead gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* BOJ announces bold monetary easing steps
    * Market welcomes purchases of Reits and ETFs - fund
    * REITs and other reflationary stocks outperform

    By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average reversed
course on Thursday when the Bank Of Japan announced a sweeping
monetary expansion campaign that will include heavy investment
in REITs and ETFs, boosting reflationary stocks such as real
estate firms and banks.
    The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 12,450.71, reversing 
a 1.7 percent decline at the midday break. The Topix 
rose 1.1 percent to 1,021.07.
    The REIT index, which was trading in negative
territory, rose 3.5 percent. Japan Hotel Reit Investment Corp
 rose 3.4 percent, Mori Hills Reit Investment Corp
 jumped 5.0 percent and Nippon Building Fund Inc
 added 2.7 percent.
    Banks and real estate stocks, which are beneficiaries of the
government's reflationary policy, rose as well, with Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group gaining 2.6 percent, Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group adding 3.0 percent and Mitsui
Fudosan Co jumping 4.0 percent.
    The central bank said it will bring forward open-ended asset
buying and extend the duration of government bonds it buys in
its easing program, as expected.
    It also said that it will increase purchases of Japan
real-estate investment trusts (REITs) by 30 billion yen per year
and increase purchase of exchange traded funds (ETFs) by 1
trillion yen per year.
    "The market welcomed the BOJ's stance...It gave an
impression that it is a central bank which can communicate with
the market well," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at
Bayview Asset Management.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.