Nikkei set to test near 5-year high, buoyed by BOJ stimulus

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open higher and test a near five-year high on Tuesday, after the central bank conducted its first bond buying operations as part of massive stimulus measures announced last week. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,300 and 13,500, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,430 on Monday, up 1.7 percent from the Osaka close of 13,210. "I think stocks will continue to rise today. Wall Street closed higher on Monday, Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 13,430, and the yen has weakened beyond 99 per dollar," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show modest growth despite concerns about the economy's health. "The market should welcome all of these, the yen's weakness particularly. If the exchange rate stays around the current level during trading hours, exporters and reflationary plays will likely lead the market gains." The yen fell as much as 0.3 percent in early Asian trading on Monday to 99.64 to the dollar, its lowest level since May 2009. On Monday, the Nikkei climbed 2.8 percent to 13,192.59, its highest closing level since August 2008. The broader Topix index advanced 3.3 percent to 1,101.74. The benchmark Nikkei has surged 52 percent since mid-November, when Shinzo Abe promised expansionist fiscal and monetary policies to revive the world's third-largest economy should he be elected prime minister. He was elected the following month. > Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results > Yen falls to near 4-yr low vs dlr, weakness to continue > 30-yaer swap spreads approach parity, prices slip > Gold falls on U.S. equities gain, Soros comment > Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June STOCKS TO WATCH --SOFTBANK CORP Softbank is raising $2 billion through a dual-currency bond offering to help fund its $20.1 billion purchase of a 70 percent stake in U.S. Sprint Nextel Corp. --TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD Denmark's Lundbeck got a fresh boost for its experimental drug Brintellix on Monday when a clinical trial showed benefits over another medicine called agomelatine that is often used when cheap generic pills fail. Lundbeck and its Japanese partner Takeda submitted the new antidepressant, which is also known as vortioxetine, for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe at the end of last year. --TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Tokyo Electric Power said on Monday it does not have enough tank space should it need to move contaminated water from storage pits that started leaking over the weekend at its wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. 