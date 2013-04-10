FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rises to highest close in nearly 5 years, banks in demand
April 10, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei rises to highest close in nearly 5 years, banks in demand

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average climbed
to its highest closing level in nearly five years on Wednesday,
with shares in banks and securities firms in demand, after the
central bank started its ultra-loose monetary easing earlier
this week.
    The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher at 13,288.13,
its highest closing level since August 2008. 
    The broader Topix advanced 1.7 percent to 1,121.04,
not far from its intraday high of 1,122.25, holding just below
the 38.2 percent retracement of its slide from February 2007 to
June 2012, at around 1,125.

