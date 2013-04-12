FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei edges down after touching new 5-year high; Fast Retailing falls
April 12, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei edges down after touching new 5-year high; Fast Retailing falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down but held near five-year highs on Friday, underpinned
by ongoing optimism about the economic outlook on the back of
bold government and central bank policies.
    The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent at 13,483.36 after
opening a tad higher and hitting a new high of 13,568.25, the
highest level since July 2008.
    Index heavyweight Fast Retailing, which announced
its forecasts for the year ending August, dropped more than 3
percent after its weaker-than-expected forecast disappointed the
market.
    It left its full-year operating profit forecast unchanged at
147.5 billion yen ($1.48 billion), slightly lower than analysts'
forecast of 149.9 billion yen.
    The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,145.13.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
