FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei slips after rally to near 5-year high, but up 5.1 pct on week
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei slips after rally to near 5-year high, but up 5.1 pct on week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average retreated
on Friday after recent sharp gains to an almost five-year high,
though it still posted a third straight weekly advance, buoyed
by optimism that bold central bank policies would revitalise the
economy.
    The Nikkei closed 0.5 percent lower at 13,485.14. It
opened up 0.1 percent at 13,568.25, its highest level since July
2008, before moving into negative territory. 
    For the week, the benchmark rose 5.1 percent.
    The broader Topix index edged up 0.1 percent to
1,148.57 in active trade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.