Nikkei sags after weak U.S, China data; exporters suffer

* Nikkei falls 1.2 pct, Topix eases 0.9 pct * Firmer yen, weak U.S. and China data dent exporters & industrials * Sharp climbs on report of selling Pioneer stake * BNP Paribas, Nomura lift year-end Nikkei target By Tomo Uetake TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average was down at Monday's midday break, slipping further from a nearly five-year high, as exporters retreated after weak economic data from China and the United States raised concerns over the outlook for the global economy. "The overseas markets were weak across the board ... You have got some weak economic data. There is some profit-taking going on. I wouldn't be too worried about it," a Tokyo-based sales trader said. The trader said he expects the downside risk to be limited as retail investors were likely to buy on dips, adding that he would focus on high-yield dividend stocks after many of them traded without the right dividend late last month. The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 13,321.82 by the midday break. The benchmark hit its highest level since July 2008 on Friday before ending the day 0.5 percent lower. The mood in the market, which was already subdued by Friday's disappointing U.S. retail sales, took another leg down after soft China data raised concerns about the outlook for the world's second largest economy. China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent set in the final quarter of last year, official data showed. China-linked shares accelerated losses after the data published during the morning session. Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd sunk 3.1 percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp shed 1.8 percent. The yen, which rebounded after weak U.S. retail sales, also weighed on the exporters. The Japanese currency was last quoted at 98.09 yen to the dollar on Monday after gaining 1.4 percent to 98.35 in the previous session. The U.S. data suggested consumer spending was considerably weaker in the first quarter than analysts previously believed, and many cut economic growth forecasts for the period. Exporters Toyota Motor Corp, hard-disk drive maker TDK Corp, camera-to-endoscope manufacturer Olympus Corp and semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell between 1.8 and 2.2 percent. The broader Topix index lost 0.9 percent to 1,138.24. Sharp Corp bucked the overall market and jumped 14 percent after the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday that the struggling display maker has decided to sell its 9.2 percent stake in car electronics maker Pioneer Corp. Pioneer climbed 6.2 percent. "Investors are awaiting the upcoming G20 meeting for further trading cues. They are watching out if BoJ governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda can persuade the world or calm their concerns on his bold policies," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities. STILL UPBEAT Traders were still bullish on Japanese equities. Nomura Securities raised its year-end forecast on the Nikkei to 16,000 from 14,500 after the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus measures under new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, announced on April 4, while BNP Paribas lifted its prediction to 15,000 from 13,000. "If risk aversion to financial markets increases, the BOJ may move to the next phase of QE (by increasing ETF purchases) and we believe this constitutes a "Kuroda put" on Japanese equities," BNP Paribas said in a report. "We remain cautious of the sustainability of the liquidity rally in a tail-risk scenario where interest rates rise quickly and JGBs are massively sold." It recommended investors buy Nikkei call options and sell call options on Hong Kong's Hang Seng China Enterprise Index or South Korea's KOSPI among the strategies, saying it expected relatively less upside for the Chinese and Korean markets because of tight liquidity conditions. The benchmark Nikkei has rallied nearly 8 percent since the announcement from the BOJ, which promised to inject $1.4 trillion in the world's third-largest economy in less than two years. The index has risen about 29 percent so far this year.