Nikkei set to rise on Wall Street gains, bounce in gold price

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to rise on Wednesday following three days of sharp falls, with investors likely to buy back exporters after the yen weakened in response to a rebound in the gold price. Wall Street's more than 1 percent rise on an improved outlook for corporate earnings and expectations of continuing monetary stimulus is also likely to lift sentiment. Market players said tech shares may outperform due to strong gains on the Philadelphia Semiconductor index, which rose 2.2 percent. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,250 to 13,400 after falling 0.4 percent to 13,221.44 on Tuesday. The index has dropped 2.4 percent over the past three days, and now stands 2.6 percent below a nearly five-year high of 13,568.25 tapped last week. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,325 up 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,310. "After seeing a pull-back, there is an opportunity for buying on the dips," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. Gains will likely stay moderate amid uncertainty about the direction of the yen ahead of a meeting on Thursday of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 leading economies, he said. "People are also nervous about volatility in commodity prices, so a lot of them are taking a wait-and-see approach," Miura said. Gold prices jumped after its record daily drop in dollar terms on Monday. > Wall St gains 1 pct, lifted by gold, earnings and data > Yen weakens, euro rallies as gold-induced worries ease > Prices fall as safety bid fades, stocks gain > Gold ekes out gain after extending slide to 2-year low > Brent falls under $100 for first time since July 2012 STOCKS TO WATCH --Panasonic Corp Panasonic has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to sell a part of its healthcare unit in a deal that could raise as much as $1 billion for the sprawling electronics conglomerate, two financial sources familiar with the deal said. --Nomura Holdings Italian prosecutors said they have ordered the seizure of 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of assets from Nomura as part of an investigation into a suspected fraud involving troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena.