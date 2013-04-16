FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei set to rise on Wall Street gains, bounce in gold price
April 16, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 4 years

Nikkei set to rise on Wall Street gains, bounce in gold price

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to rise on Wednesday following three days of sharp
falls, with investors likely to buy back exporters after the yen
weakened in response to a rebound in the gold price.
    Wall Street's more than 1 percent rise on an improved
outlook for corporate earnings and expectations of continuing
monetary stimulus is also likely to lift sentiment.
    Market players said tech shares may outperform due to strong
gains on the Philadelphia Semiconductor index, which rose
2.2 percent.
    The Nikkei was likely to trade between 13,250 to 13,400
after falling 0.4 percent to 13,221.44 on Tuesday. The index has
dropped 2.4 percent over the past three days, and now stands 2.6
percent below a nearly five-year high of 13,568.25 tapped last
week.
    Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,325 up 0.1
percent from the close in Osaka of 13,310.
    "After seeing a pull-back, there is an opportunity for
buying on the dips," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
    Gains will likely stay moderate amid uncertainty about the
direction of the yen ahead of a meeting on Thursday of finance
ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 leading
economies, he said.
    "People are also nervous about volatility in commodity
prices, so a lot of them are taking a wait-and-see approach,"
Miura said.
     Gold prices jumped after its record daily drop in dollar
terms on Monday.    
> Wall St gains 1 pct, lifted by gold, earnings and data    
> Yen weakens, euro rallies as gold-induced worries ease  
> Prices fall as safety bid fades, stocks gain             
> Gold ekes out gain after extending slide to 2-year low  
> Brent falls under $100 for first time since July 2012    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    --Panasonic Corp 
    Panasonic has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
sell a part of its healthcare unit in a deal that could raise as
much as $1 billion for the sprawling electronics conglomerate,
two financial sources familiar with the deal said.
 
    
    --Nomura Holdings 
    Italian prosecutors said they have ordered the seizure of
1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of assets from Nomura as part
of an investigation into a suspected fraud involving troubled
lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

