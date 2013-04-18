FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei follows global markets lower; Apple-linked shares hit
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei follows global markets lower; Apple-linked shares hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Thursday as buyers stayed on the sidelines amid worries
about global growth and following a broad decline on Wall
Street.
    Apple-related stocks underperformed after the iPhone maker's
shares dropped in New York on worries about slowing sales of its
gadgets. Sharp Corp fell 1.1 percent, Murata
Manufacturing Co dropped 2.7 percent and Ibiden Co
 shed 1.9 percent.
    The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 13,268.70, while the
Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,126.88.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.