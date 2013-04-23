Nikkei retreats from near five-yr highs on soft China PMI, pause in yen weakness

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday as weak China manufacturing data added to concerns over global growth, while investors cashed in some of the recent gains after the yen's slide towards 100 to the dollar stalled. However, the underlying mood remained positive after the Bank of Japan shocked financial markets on April 4 by promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the world's third-largest economy to revive growth, helping to limit losses on the Nikkei. The benchmark ended 0.3 percent lower at 13,529.65 after hitting its highest closing level since July 2008 on Monday, while the broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent to 1,143.78.