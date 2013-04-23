Nikkei may test new five-yr highs, buoyed by U.S. stocks, weak yen

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open higher on Wednesday, with the market possibly targeting fresh multiyear highs after U.S. stocks rose on robust company earnings and the yen resumed its push towards 100 to the dollar. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,550 and 13,750, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,745 on Tuesday, up 1.5 percent from the Osaka close of 13,540. "The Nikkei will rebound because the CME Nikkei futures' closing price was above 13,700. The Tokyo stock market will chase the CME level today," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. If the Nikkei taps the 13,700 mark it would put the benchmark at its highest level since June 2008. U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday in a broad rally, with the S&P 500 up 1 percent, while the yen hit a low of 99.51 to the dollar in early Asian trade on Wednesday after rebounding as high as 98.48 in the pervious session. Hiroki noted stocks that have been rallying lately were not the good quality blue-chip names. "I think it is a sign that the market is tired," he added. The benchmark Nikkei has risen 30 percent so far this year, driven by bold fiscal and monetary expansion policies from the government and the Bank of Japan. Apple Inc's component suppliers in Japan were likely to be in focus after the iPad and iPhone maker reported second-quarter earnings that beat market expectations and unveiled plans to double the amount of capital it returns to shareholders. The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 13,529.65 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 1,143.78. > Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop > Euro falls to two-week low; dollar gains vs yen > Treasuries surge briefly after false explosion tweet > Gold down on stronger dollar, ETF outflows > Oil hovers above $100 as Chinese, German data disappoint STOCKS TO WATCH --MARUBENI CORP Chinese regulators gave a qualified green light to Japanese trading house Marubeni's $5.6 billion purchase of U.S. grain merchant Gavilon on Tuesday, imposing stiff conditions that highlight Beijing's anxiety over food security.