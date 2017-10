TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.3 percent to its highest level in nearly five years on Wednesday as the yen resumed its downward slide towards 100 to the dollar, with currency-sensitive exporters leading the gains. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 313.81 points to 13,843.46, its highest level since June 2008. The yen hit a low for the day of 99.77 against the dollar. The broader Topix index rose 1.8 percent to 1,164.35.