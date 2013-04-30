FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei ends 0.2 pct lower, marks best April performance in 20 years
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei ends 0.2 pct lower, marks best April performance in 20 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average eased on
Tuesday partly due to disappointing earnings guidance from
heavyweights Fanuc Corp and Honda Motor, but still ended April
with its best performance in 20 years on the back of bold
stimulus measures unveiled earlier in the month.
    The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent to
13,860.86, after popping up into positive territory several
times in the afternoon.
    On the month, the index was up 11.8 percent and marked its
best April performance since 1993, largely driven by the Bank of
Japan's plans to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy in less
than two years to revive growth.
    The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
1,165.13.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.