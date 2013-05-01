Nikkei falls, hurt by Tokyo Electron after disappointing guidance

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Wednesday, after posting its best April performance in 20 years, hurt by disappointing earnings guidance from semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd . The Nikkei eased 0.5 percent to 13,792.29 after rallying 11.8 percent last month, marking its best April performance since 1993 and a ninth straight month of gains -- its long such winning streak since May 2005 to January 2006. The broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent to 1,158.45. Tokyo Electron was the top-weighted loser in the Nikkei, down 4.5 percent.