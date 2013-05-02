FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls on weak U.S. data, heads for 4th day of losses
May 2, 2013

Nikkei falls on weak U.S. data, heads for 4th day of losses

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
in early trade on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight
session of losses, as weak U.S. jobs data and manufacturing
activity provided further evidence of a halting recovery in the
world's largest economy.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 13,729.71. If the
benchmark were to close the session with a fourth straight day
of declines, it would mark the longest such losing streak since
November.
    The broader Topix index slipped 0.4 percent to
1,1154.23.

