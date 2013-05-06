Nikkei may break above 14,000; U.S. jobs data, ECB action to underpin

TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average is expected to rise sharply on Tuesday as markets reopen after an extended holiday, possibly breaking above 14,000 for the first time since June 2008, after last week's strong U.S. jobs data eased concerns over the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,950 and 14,200, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,195 on Monday, up 3.5 percent from the Osaka close of 13,710 on Thursday. Japanese markets were closed on Friday and Monday for public holidays. "The Nikkei will go up sharply today ... due to the U.S. jobs data, the yen depreciation and the ECB easing further," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. Last Thursday, the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to an all-time low of 0.5 percent and held out the possibility of negative interest rates as policymakers showed their resolve to reignite the recession-hit euro zone economy. The ECB policy action was followed on Friday by stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April, with the unemployment rate falling to 7.5 percent, the lowest level since December 2008, providing much needed relief to investors rattled by a series of soft data in recent weeks. The yen has fallen 1.4 percent against the dollar to 99.415 since Thursday. The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 13,694.04 on Thursday, hitting a one-week low and falling for a fourth straight session - its longest such run since November, just before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began promising to revive the economy, dubbed as "Abenomics" that have spurred a massive stock rally. The broader Topix index fell 0.4 percent to 1,153.28 on Thursday. The benchmark Nikkei has surged 58 percent since mid-November, while the yen has weakened nearly 24 percent against the dollar. Worries over the deteriorating global economic outlook and a string of domestic earnings disappointments have weighed on the Nikkei in recent sessions, but most market players are optimistic of further gains for stocks on the back of aggressive government and central bank policies to jump start the economy. > S&P 500 closes at record again; financials, Apple lead > U.S. dollar rises vs yen; Draghi remarks hurt euro > Treasury yields reach three-week high ahead of auctions > Gold eases in low volume, ETF outflows in focus > Oil rises to over $105 per barrel on Mideast tensions STOCKS TO WATCH --TOYOTA MOTOR CORP Toyota is expected to post operating profit of around 1.3 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) for the year ended March, 3.7 times more than the previous year, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Separately, Toyota and its China joint ventures sold 76,400 cars in the country in April, down 6.5 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday. --SHARP CORP Sharp is considering having its chairman, Mikio Katayama, retire and also scrapping advisory posts as part of efforts to speed up a business revival under its president, Takashi Okuda, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday. --FAST RETAILING CO LTD Fast Retailing said on Thursday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo basic clothing outlets in Japan fell 3 percent in April from a year ago as cool weather towards the end of the month dented sales of spring apparel. --HONDA MOTOR CO Honda's Mexican unit said on Thursday that it will construct a transmission plant in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, with an initial investment of $470 million. --NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan and its China joint venture sold 102,800 cars in China in April, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.