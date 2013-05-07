FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nikkei jumps 3.6 pct to above 14,000 led by exporters
May 7, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Nikkei jumps 3.6 pct to above 14,000 led by exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects rise in headline to 3.6 percent not 2.5 percent)
    TOKYO, May 7 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average jumped 3.6
percent on Tuesday to break above 14,000 for the first time in
nearly five years as exporters led the gains after last week's
strong U.S. jobs data eased concerns over the health of Japan's
major export market.
    The Nikkei gained 486.20 points to 14,180.24, the
highest closing level since June 2008. The broader Topix 
added 3.1 percent to 1,188.57.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Ron Popeski)

