FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei hits fresh near 5-year high; China data provides tailwind
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei hits fresh near 5-year high; China data provides tailwind

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average closed at
its highest in nearly five years on Wednesday, buoyed by a
record finish on Wall Street and unexpectedly strong economic
data from China and Germany, which helped to ease concerns over
the global economic outlook.
    The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 14,285.69 after
climbing as high as 14,421.38, its highest level since June
2008, extending the previous session's 3.6 percent rally that
came after an extended holiday and recent upbeat U.S. jobs data.
    The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to
1,194.34.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.