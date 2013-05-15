FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei breaks above 15,000 on Wall St; Sony untraded
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Nikkei breaks above 15,000 on Wall St; Sony untraded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share index broke
above 15,000 and hit fresh 5-1/2 year highs on Wednesday,
bolstered by a strong performance from Wall Street and further
weakness in the yen.
    Sony Corp was untraded with a glut of buy orders
after a proposal from an activist fund to list its entertainment
unit sent its U.S.-listed shares soaring 10 percent.
    Its shares were indicated at 1,957 yen, up 4.3 percent from
the previous day's closing price.
    The Nikkei rose 1.8 percent to 15,028.36 after
hitting as high as 15,030.26 soon after the opening bell, the
highest since January 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.6
percent to 1,250.60.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.