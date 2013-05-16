Nikkei may pull back on Wall St drop, set for 2nd weekly gains

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average may pull back slightly on Friday after Wall Street weakened overnight, but the market is on track to log its second-straight weekly gain on the back of a depressed yen and optimism over the earnings outlook for Corporate Japan. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 14,900 and 15,100, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,955 on Thursday, down 0.8 percent from the Osaka close of 15,070. U.S. stocks fell overnight, with the selling accelerating late in the day after a Federal Reserve official said the central bank could begin easing up on its monetary stimulus this summer. On Thursday, the benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 15,037.24 after earlier touching a fresh 5-1/2-year high of 15,155.72. The Topix shed 0.6 percent to 1,245.23 in heavy trade. "Yesterday's losses were not much and there still are technical signs that show the market is overheated," said Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at Tachibana Securities. "I think the Nikkei will hover around 15,000 at least until the end of this month." The Nikkei has risen around 6 percent since the dollar punched through the 100-yen mark last Thursday, which has prompted some profit-taking. The yen was quoted at 102.10 to the dollar in early Asian trade on Friday after falling to a 4-1/2-year low of 102.76 yen on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. > Wall Street slips after Fed comments, but Cisco surges > Dollar recovers vs euro and yen after Williams speaks > Prices gain on weak U.S. economic data, low inflation > Gold slides to 4-week low as investors sidestep bullion > Oil ends slightly up, dour U.S. economic data caps gains STOCKS TO WATCH -DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC Daiwa Securities Group plans to expand its retail network by 50 percent over the next few years to capitalise on "a historic turning point" for Japanese stocks, the head of Japan's second-biggest brokerage said on Thursday. -HITACHI LTD Hitachi said it will expand its global workforce by 24,000 people over the next three years, while aiming to boost its annual operating profit margin to more than 7 percent from 4.7 percent by shaving 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) in costs.