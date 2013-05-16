FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises to fresh 5 1/2-year high on weak yen, Wall St
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei rises to fresh 5 1/2-year high on weak yen, Wall St

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock average rose
to a fresh 5 1/2-year high on Thursday on the yen's persistent
weakness against the dollar and record highs for U.S. stocks
overnight.
    Official figures published on Thursday morning showed
Japan's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 0.9 percent in
January-March from the previous quarter, translating into an
annualised increase of 3.5 percent. 
    The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 15,127.37 after
rising as high as 15,155.72, the highest since January 2008.
    The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,255.59.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.