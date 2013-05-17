Nikkei rises to new 5-1/2-year high as real estate, consumer lenders bought on dips

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average rose on Friday, hitting a fresh 5-1/2-year high and posting two straight weekly gains supported by ongoing optimism on the back of a weak yen. The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 15,138.12 points, the highest closing level since December 2007. The index rose to as high as 15,157.32 earlier, the highest intraday level in the same time. The index reversed from negative territory in the morning as investors bought back heavily battered sectors such as real estate and consumer lenders.