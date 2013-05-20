Nikkei set to slip from 5-1/2-yr high on pause in yen weakness

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to pull back from a 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday as Wall Street ended flat and the dollar slipped against the yen on caution before U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 15,250 and 15,400, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 15,320 on Monday, down 0.5 percent from the Osaka close. Expectations have grown that Bernanke may hint at tapering U.S. bond purchases in his testimony to Congress on Wednesday. Recent comments by Fed officials have fuelled speculation the U.S. central bank could trim its purchases sooner than expected. The yen was last traded at 102.11 yen to the dollar on Tuesday, rebounding from a 4-1/2-year low of 103.32 hit on Friday. "Profit-taking will be dominant in the Tokyo market today. But the downside will be supported because there are many investors who didn't purchase stocks in the sharp rally who will come in to the market," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday, with indexes hovering near record levels as concerns about a correction wiped out earlier gains made on a flurry of acquisitions. On Monday, the Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 15,360.81, its highest since December 2007. The broader Topix index advanced 1.3 percent. The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 48 percent this year, and it has risen more than 8 percent since May 9, when the dollar broke above the 100-yen mark. But signs are that most firms in export-driven Japan Inc, having got the weaker yen they craved, now want the currency to either stabilise or recover ground, rather than continue a slide that will increasingly raise their costs. In terms of valuations, Japanese equities carry a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9, a level not seen since May 2010 but still below its 10-year average of 16.3, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. > Wall St ends flat on correction worries > U.S. dollar retreats broadly on caution before Bernanke > Treasuries slip as investors await Fed > Silver and gold lurch higher after early dive > Oil ends higher on weaker dollar, supplies weigh STOCKS TO WATCH --SOFTBANK CORP SoftBank is seeking to raise about 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) through a sale of retail bonds to finance its bid for No. 3 U.S. mobile phone carrier Sprint Nextel Corp, the Nikkei reported.