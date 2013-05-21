Nikkei edges up to new 5-1/2-yr high as retail investors pick up bargains

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, as retail investors scooped up underperforming stocks such as Sharp Corp and Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc . The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 15,381.02, the highest closing level since December 2007, after being in and out of negative territory in choppy trade. During the day, it rose as high as 15,388.37, its best mark since the same time. Sharp surged 8.7 percent and Tokyo Electric 12.3 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,270.39.