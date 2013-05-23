Nikkei slumps 3.4 pct after soft China PMI rattles investors

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average took a dramatic turn for the worse on Thursday afternoon, sliding 3.4 percent from an earlier surge to a 5-1/2-year high as investors were rattled by weak factory activity in China, one of Japan's major export markets. The Nikkei was down 535.79 points to 15,091.47 in a volatile session after climbing to a peak of 15,942.60 in morning trade, its highest since December 2007. The index, which dropped as much as 14,945.56 at one point, was on track for its biggest one-day percentage drop in nearly two years. The sharp turnover in the Japanese stock market prompted investors to seek safety in government bonds, with the 10-year JGB yield falling 0.5 basis point to 0.880 percent at one stage. It was last up 2 basis points at 0.905 percent. "People are taking excuses. It's quite a violent move," a senior trader at a foreign bank said. "The market is just reacting around that." China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May as new orders fell, a preliminary survey of purchasing managers showed, adding to concerns that a recovery in the world's second-largest economy is sputtering. The latest PMI report from China, Japan's second-biggest export market, follows a string of similarly weak data that's spooked investors and dented commodities and equity markets. As of Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei had rallied 50 percent this year, supported by aggressive government and central bank policies to revive growth, and it had risen 10 percent since May 9, when the dollar broke above the 100-yen mark. The index is still up 10 percent this month, on track for a 10th straight monthly gain - its longest such winning streak since 1972. Exporters that reversed early gains included Honda Motor Co , Toyota Motor Corp, TDK Corp and Ricoh Ltd, down between 0.4 and 2 percent. They were up earlier as the yen weakened against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke suggested the central bank could scale back stimulus in coming months. Mitsubishi Motors Corp slumped 11.5 percent and was the second most traded stock on the main board by turnover after sources said the automaker is considering wiping out about 920 billion yen in accumulated loses by reducing capital stock by an equivalent amount. The broader Topix index lost 3.5 percent to 1,231.27.