Nikkei rises 0.9 pct in turbulent session after Thursday's plunge

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average rose on Friday in turbulent trade, stablising somewhat after a 7.3 percent dive in the previous session, but the extreme volatility and worries the bull-run may be running out of steam sidelined most buyers. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 14,612.45 after dropping as much as 3.5 percent to 13,981.52 in the afternoon. In morning trade, it rose as high as 15,007.50, as investors picked up some of the beaten-down stocks after the market's largest one-day drop in two years on Thursday. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,194.08.