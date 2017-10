TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning, and could endure another volatile session as investors remained on edge after last week's turbulent trade that drove the market to its worst one-day loss in two years. The Nikkei slipped 1.7 percent to 14,360.32, while the broader Topix dropped 1.6 percent at 1,174.56.