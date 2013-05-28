Nikkei ticks up in choppy trade, market still fragile

* Nikkei up 0.4 pct in choppy session, Topix up 0.1 pct * Toyota, Sony bounce but financials remain under pressure By Dominic Lau TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as the sharp declines in the past few sessions prompted some investors to pick up battered stocks, including Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Corp. Sentiment, however, remained fragile after last week's turbulent traded raised doubt about the sustainability of the remarkable bull-run that has taken the index to a 5-1/2-year high. The Nikkei plunged 7.3 percent last Thursday, its biggest single-day percentage loss since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The selloff was triggered by worries the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus this year and weak factory activity data from China, Japan's second-biggest export market. "It (selling) has been overdone to be quite honest. For the most part in the last couple of days, we have been better sellers in the index in terms of call spread," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said. "It has not shaken real money out of the market," he added. The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 14,193.24 in morning trade after dropping as much as 1.4 percent to below 14,000 in the opening minutes. It skidded 3.2 percent in the previous session. While the recent tumult has spooked investors, the benchmark Nikkei is still up 36 percent this year, and has gained nearly 15 percent since April 4, when the Bank of Japan announced a sweeping monetary expansion campaign to beat back years of deflation and revive growth. Toyota advanced 1.4 percent and was the second-most traded on the main board by turnover, while peers Mazda Motor Corp , Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Isuzu Motors Ltd were up between 2 and 4.8 percent. Sony, which was also heavily traded, climbed 1.8 percent. The broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 1,1555.72 in mid-morning trade. Financials remained under pressure, with Nomura Holdings , Japan's top brokerage, down 0.5 percent and lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group holding steady.