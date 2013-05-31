FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei rebounds, but suffers 1st monthly fall in 10 months
May 31, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Nikkei rebounds, but suffers 1st monthly fall in 10 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average recovered
some lost ground on Friday, providing some relief from the
recent rout, but the market still posted its first monthly fall
in 10 months.
     The Nikkei, which plunged 5.2 percent to a
five-week low on Thursday, gained 1.4 percent to 13,774.54 as
weak U.S. data overnight eased concerns that the Federal Reserve
would soon start unwinding its monthly $85 billion asset
purchases.
    Friday's gain, however, was not enough to extend the
benchmark's monthly winning streak to a 10th straight month,
which would have been its longest such run since 1972. It was
down 0.6 percent in May.
    The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,135.78 on
Friday.

