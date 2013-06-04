CORRECTED-Nikkei rises as investors scoop up battered financials on dips

(Corrects the direction of Nikkei move in second paragraph to rise, adds word 'whether' to first bullet point) * Market focused on whether Nikkei will break below 13,000 * Drop below that level would put index in bear market * 'Kuroda magic' already stripped off from risk assets - fund * Fund allocation change could be psychological support - analysts By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday morning as investors scooped up battered stocks such as financials, offsetting weakness in export shares after the yen firmed overnight. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 13,337.35 by the midday break after bobbing in and out of negative territory in choppy trade. It dropped as low as 13,060.94 earlier. Hopes for further pension fund buying also lent a firmer tone to the market. Sources told Reuters that Japan's government is set to urge the public pension funds - which control a pool of over $2 trillion - to increase their investment in equities and overseas assets as part of a growth strategy being readied by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "Pension funds tend to play it safe... they invest in equities when stock prices are cheap, but if that trend is changing it would serve as a support to investor sentiment," said Toshihiko Matsuno, senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. "But it's too early to believe that pension funds are aggressively chasing the market higher, so we need more details." The Nikkei has fallen 16.3 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak hit last month, hurt by worries over slowing growth in China and concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus policies earlier than the market had expected. But Monday's data showing U.S. manufacturing contracted in May for the first time in six months eased worries about the stimulus programme, although a more important jobs report is due later this week. Securities and banks, which dropped sharply on Monday, outperformed as investors scooped the stocks after their recent slide. Nomura Holdings gained 1.0 percent, Daiwa Securities Group jumped 6.3 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group soared 4.3 percent. But exporters lost ground on the rising yen, with Toyota Motor Corp dropping 1.0 percent, Honda Motor Co shed 1.6 percent and Komatsu Ltd shed 1.8 percent. On Monday, the dollar fell below 100 yen, hitting as low as 98.86 yen, its lowest since May 9, as the weak U.S. data raised concerns about the U.S. economy. The dollar last traded at 99.58. The dollar slightly pared its losses versus the yen after the news of a potential policy shift on investments made by public pension funds. Market players said investors were focusing on whether the Nikkei will break below the 13,000 mark, a level that existed before the Bank Of Japan announced sweeping monetary easing under the new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. If it breaks below that level and is headed further south, it means that Japan is heading towards a bear market. "The market is focused on 13,000. But even now, some sectors, which are beneficiaries of easy monetary policy, are already in a bear market, so we can say that 'premiums added on the back of the Kuroda magic' were already stripped off from risk assets," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. Such sectors as financials and real estate, which rose on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policy and the central bank's aggressive monetary easing in early April, have dropped sharply on profit-taking over the past few sessions. The banking sector has lost 21 percent since touching a 4-1/2-year high on May 15, while the real estate sector has fallen 23.7 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on April 12. JREITs, which hit a 5-1/2 year high on April 5, has fallen more than 20 percent. The Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,099.84. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani & Kim Coghill)